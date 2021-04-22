Former top cop in Williams Lake named operations officer

Photo: RCMP RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley

The former top cop in Williams Lake has been named the new operations officer for the Kamloops RCMP detachment.

RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley will be in charge of the detachment’s general duty and investigative services divisions.

Pelley grew up in the Ashcroft-Cache Creek area and worked as a constable in Kamloops between 2003 and 2006.

His police work has also taken him to Prince Rupert, 100 Mile House and New Hazelton.

Pelley was detachment commander for the Williams Lake RCMP for more than four years.