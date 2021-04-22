BDO Canada has been selected as firm to conduct independent audit of TNRD finances

Photo: Kristen Holliday

BDO Canada has been chosen as the firm to conduct an independent audit of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s financial records and expenses.

According to a statement Thursday from the district, BDO was selected out of a pool of six proposals submitted through BC Bid.

The district said BDO's proposal scored the highest based on established evaluation criteria.

The TNRD said BDO has a forensic accounting and investigations team, bringing “significant experience combined with strong knowledge of local government systems and practices.”

The audit was requested by the TNRD after Kamloops This Week reporting brought to light spending habits of former CAO Sukh Gill, who spent taxpayer money on costly dinners, drinks and other expenses during his time with the district.

According to the TNRD, a contract is being finalized with the goal of having BDO start work in early May.

The TNRD has also forwarded information to police, who are looking into allegations of financial improprieties within the regional district.