Committee of the Whole in favour of staff continuing work on draft North Shore Neighbourhood Plan

The City of Kamloops is one step closer to completing a full draft of the North Shore Neighbourhood Plan after Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting.

City staff presented council members with general goals and intents for eleven neighbourhoods on the North Shore, including the Tranquille market corridor, South Tranquille, the North Shore town centre and Brocklehurst.

Staff say these goals will eventually turn into detailed policies, shaping how the neighbourhoods develop and grow.

Coun. Dieter Dudy said he loved the concepts for the Tranquille Market Corridor and the North Shore town centre.

“There’s lots of incredibly good ideas,” Dudy said.

Coun. Arjun Singh said the concepts presented were “really fabulous,” with a lot of interesting ideas to consider.

Singh said he wanted to flag for staff community concerns regarding potential displacement of residents, especially considering current housing constraints.

“I wanted to make sure we’re really careful,” Singh said.

“The North Shore has an amazing, eclectic diversity. ... It’s got arts and culture, all kinds of people living there. And we don’t want to gentrify it to the point where we’re displacing folks.”

Coun. Mike O’Reilly said the plan is creating a “blueprint and framework” to allow for growth.

“What we can do is create the environment for people to want to invest in that, and this document is doing that,” he said.

The goals were developed over dozens of virtual meetings with North Shore neighbourhood groups, among many other engagement activities, according to staff.

After a discussion and question period, the committee voted unanimously in favour of having staff continue with another round of public consultation. A full plan will then be put together by staff.

The first full draft of the new North Shore Neighbourhood plan will be presented to the committee of the whole in October.