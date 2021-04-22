Outdoor showing on McArthur Island opens 2021 Kamloops Film Festival

Photo: Tim Petruk Vehicles started showing up for the Kamloops Film Fest opener on McArthur Island on Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m.

The Kamloops Film Fest kicked off on Wednesday with an outdoor showing of Falls Around Her.

The film played at the Twin Rivers Drive-In — known by day as the parking lot to the south of the McArthur Island Sport Centre.

The film fest runs through May 1 and includes the McArthur Island drive-in as well as streaming options.

For more information, to view the film lineup and to purchase tickets, go online to kamloopsfilmfest.ca.