Weekly COVID-19 case count for Kamloops area drops significantly, from 96 to 44

Photo: B.C. Centre for Disease Control

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in the Kamloops area dropped significantly last week.

According to data made public on Wednesday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, the Kamloops local health area recorded 44 new cases of COVID-19 between April 11 and April 17.

That number is down from 96 the week before — a decrease of more than 50 per cent — and more in line with numbers recorded in mid-March.

Between Jan. 3 and March 6, the Kamloops local health area averaged 109 new cases of COVID-19 per week, topping out at 161 for the week ending on Feb. 6.

The region recorded 346 cases of COVID-19 in all of 2020.

The Kamloops local health area includes the city as well as Sun Peaks, Chase, Barriere, Logan Lake and Savona.