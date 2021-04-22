Fundraiser for Jessie Simpson closing in on $50K goal

Photo: GoFundMe Jessie Simpson suffered catastrophic injuries in a June 19, 2016, beating.

An online fundraiser for a Kamloops teen who suffered life-altering injuries in a 2016 beating outside a Brocklehurst home is nearing its goal.

Jessie Simpson was in a coma for months following a June 19, 2016, beating at the hands of Kristopher Teichrieb.

Then 18, Simpson had been out celebrating high-school graduation in the hours leading up to the attack. He became separated from a group of friends and wandered onto Teichrieb’s Clifford Avenue property. Court heard Teichrieb chased Simpson 90 metres down the street and pummelled him with a baseball bat, as well as with his hands and fists.

Simpson’s injuries were catastrophic. He will require 24-hour care for the rest of his life.

A Gofundme fundraiser launched last year with the goal of raising $50,000 for Simpson’s family. As of Wednesday, the donations total $48,092.

In February, a B.C. Supreme Court judge awarded Simpson’s family $6.9 million to cover costs of future care, lost earning capacity and damages, though it’s not believed Teichrieb’s assets will cover much of that award.

In court filings, Simpson’s family has accused Teichrieb of hiding assets following the beating. He is accused of selling his $587,000 house to his parents for $1.

Teichrieb pleaded guilty to aggravated assault charges in 2018 and was ordered to spend seven years behind bars. He remains in a federal prison.

Simpson has been in hospital in recent days, suffering from an infection and leg injuries.