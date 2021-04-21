City of Kamloops water restrictions to take effect May 1

Photo: Pixabay

Watering restrictions in the Tournament Capital will be back in effect in less than two weeks.

Restrictions will be in place between May 1 and Aug. 31, barring any irrigation between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily. In addition, even-numbered addresses are only allowed to sprinkle on even days, while odd-numbered addresses can only sprinkle on odd days.

City of Kamloops bylaws allow for hand watering at any time, including use of a spring-loaded shut-off nozzle and garden hose.

The city suggests keeping grass at least 2.5 inches in length to reduce water usage and watering in the early morning after dew has evaporated.

Anyone caught violating the bylaws could face a $100 fine for the first offence and $200 fines for each subsequent offence.