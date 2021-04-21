Royal Inland Hospital Foundation launches new fundraising campaign for patient care tower

Photo: RIH Foundation Construction crews work on the surgical floor of the new patient care tower currently under construction at Royal Inland Hospital.

The Royal Inland Hospital Foundation has launched a new campaign geared at raising money in support of the RIH patient care tower, along with other hospital needs.

In a virtual campaign launch Wednesday, Heidi Coleman, CEO of the RIH Foundation, said the goal is to raise $35 million over two years.

“We know this is an ambitious goal, but we also know Kamloops is an incredibly generous community,” Coleman said.

She said $15 million in donations have already been received, putting the foundation nearly 50 per cent of the way to meeting their fundraising target.

Construction began on RIH’s patient care tower in 2018.

Mal Griffin, vice president of human resources for Interior Health, said the patient tower is now over 75 per cent complete, and on schedule to open its doors in July 2022.

Highlights of the patient care tower include more spacious, light private rooms for recovering patients, including 30 private rooms for patients with mental health and substance use.

A respiratory therapy unit is being constructed on the second floor. A new neonatal intensive care unit will be on the third floor, with a connection to the main hospitals’ paediatric floor, also designated for a refresh in phase 2 of the RIH construction project.

A neuroscience trauma unit will be built on the eighth floor.

The fourth floor will hold 11 new operating theatres that are twice as large as current rooms. Tracey Rannie, executive director of clinical operations for the foundation, said the extra space will allow for more equipment and a better flow of movement for operating teams and other hospital staff.

Scott Hildebrand, CAO for the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (Regional Hospital District), said this is an important project as RIH serves residents from all corners of the district.

“We are one community, and share this facility with many municipalities, villages and rural areas for the care that we need,” Hildebrand said.

“The new patient care tower is well underway and looking great.”