BC Lions training camp will take place in Kamloops ahead of shortened CFL season, team says

Photo: Castanet Staff The BC Lions expect their training camp to take place in Kamloops ahead of a pandemic-shortened 2021 CFL season, the team said on Wednesday. This photo is from a scrimmage during Leos camp in 2018.

The BC Lions have every intention of being in Kamloops this summer for a full training camp ahead of a delayed Canadian Football League season.

That was the message Wednesday from Rick LeLacheur, as the club’s president spoke to reporters following the league’s announcement that a shortened 14-game season would kick off on Aug. 5 — about two months behind schedule, thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“As of right now, we’re still planning to have training camp in Kamloops,” LeLacheur said, noting the Leos have submitted return-to-play plans with three B.C. health authorities — Vancouver Coastal Health, Fraser Health and Interior Health.

“We still have to work out a number of things with the CFLPA with start dates and travel.”

With so many CFL players being American and spending off-seasons south of the border, provisions will have to be in place to allow them to cross the border prior to training camp. LeLacheur said many Lions players have already received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S.

In the CFL’s announcement on Wednesday morning, commissioner Randy Ambrosie said the league’s teams would require a “significant” number of fans in stadiums for Week 1 games to make the season work financially. LeLacheur said he would be happy with 4,000 to 5,000 to start the season.

LeLacheur said the Leos suffered “substantial” losses in 2020, though he would not offer a dollar figure. He said the club’s biggest source of revenue last year was grant funding from the federal government.

According to LeLacheur, a training camp in Kamloops would have to begin about a month before the start of the season — sometime in early July if the Aug. 5 start date holds.

“I think there’s a fair acknowledgement that we’re going to need a full training camp because the players have been off for so long,” he said.

The Lions have held training camp at Hillside Stadium in Kamloops since 2010. The contract between the City of Kamloops and the club is slated to expire after this year’s training camp.