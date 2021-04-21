Evacuation alerts lifted as blaze near Merritt no longer considered out of control

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

UPDATE: 12:38 p.m.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has lifted evacuation alerts for dozens of properties northwest of Merritt.

In a tweet at 12:30 p.m., the regional district said the alerts were lifted effective immediately.

The alerts had been in place since Sunday night, when the Petit Creek fire grew and moved closer to homes.

ORIGINAL STORY: 11:23 a.m.

The Petit Creek wildfire is no longer considered out of control and is currently being held by crews, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Gagan Lidhran, fire information officer, said as of Wednesday, crews don't expect the 100-hectare blaze, located 18 kilometres northwest of Merritt, to spread any further.

Lidhran said there are 46 BC Wildfire Service personnel on site today, along with two helicopters.

“The fire objectives are to continue with suppression efforts and water delivery to the fire,” Lidhran said.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District still has official evacuation alerts in place for properties in Canford and Miller Estates.

TNRD emergency operations centre said an update regarding the evacuation alert will be provided around 1 p.m. Wednesday.