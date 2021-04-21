Kamloops Mounties say stabbing Tuesday near Sahali motel was not a random attack

Photo: Kristen Holliday Police swarmed the Star Lodge on West Columbia Street on Tuesday after a man was found with stab wounds.

Police are putting out a call for witnesses to come forward after a man with stab woulds was found on Tuesday at a West Columbia Street motel — an attack believed to have been targeted.

Emergency crews were called to the Star Lodge just after 3:30 p.m. after a man in his 50s was located with stab woulds. RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said the man was conscious and breathing when he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“Frontline officers, including the police dog services unit, attended the area,” she said.

“Through the course of their investigation so far, police have identified a suspect, determined the parties are known to each other and that they were involved in a confrontation which escalated into an assault.”

Evelyn said investigators are hoping to speak with anyone who was in the area of the Star Lodge, 775 Columbia St. W., on Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

“We are asking anyone who was at the Star Lodge, walking in the area or driving by and witnessed anything related to this incident to please contact police if you haven’t spoken to them already,” she said.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.