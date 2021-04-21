City staff will move toward final round of consultation on draft climate action plan after unanimous committee vote

Photo: Kristen Holliday

The City of Kamloops will be embarking on a final round of public engagement on its draft community climate action plan after council members reviewed the document and voted in favour of having staff continue the consultation process.

Glen Cheetham, sustainability services supervisor, presented the draft plan — developed to reduce fossil fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions — at Tuesday’s City of Kamloops committee of the whole meeting.

If strategies in the plan are followed, staff project a 70 per cent reduction in emissions by 2050, Cheetham said, adding this is still 10 per cent short of a target to achieve an 80 per cent reduction in the next 30 years.

“While ambitious, these targets are achievable,” Cheetham said, adding many CCAP strategies build on actions already established in other city plans.

The plan outlines eight areas where action will be taken to reduce emissions.

The list of ideas includes concentrating housing near transportation routes, with a goal that by 2050, residents would be able to access their daily needs in a 10 minute walk or roll.

The plan encourages accelerating the construction of an active transportation network, including bicycle lanes and walking paths, and optimizing transit and school bus service.

The plan includes a target to have all new homes and buildings be net-zero energy ready by 2030, and at zero carbon by 2040.

There would also be a focus on supporting a transition to green transportation, including electric vehicles and zero-emissions commercial vehicle fleets.

Strategies for creating a zero waste or circular economy are also included in the plan, including organics collection and other plans to reduce landfill waste.

Coun. Denis Walsh said the plan constitutes “a bold move”.

“Part of this is educating the public that climate change isn’t something bad that might happen, it’s something bad that is happening,” he said.

Mayor Ken Christian reiterated to council members that Tuesday’s presentation was an opportunity to provide feedback on the draft plan before the final round of public consultation.

“Today is not an opportunity to approve the plan, but rather to provide input from council, and then redirect staff to go out, have that consult with the public, and bring that back to us,” he said.

After the next engagement period is complete, Cheetham said the draft will be revised as necessary and a final plan will be presented to council in June.

The staff recommendation to move forward with a final round of public consultation was carried unanimously by the committee.