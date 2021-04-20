City hall flags will lower to half mast on April 28 to recognize those killed, injured in workplace accidents

Photo: Castanet Staff Kamloops Mayor Ken Christian said in council Tuesday that flags outside city hall and in city buildings would be lowered to half mast on April 28 to commemorate a day of mourning for workplace fatalities.

Flags at city hall will be lowered to half mast on April 28 in recognition of workers who have been killed or injured while on the job.

Jim Waldie, a member of the Kamloops and District Labour Council, appeared before city council on Tuesday. In his presentation to council, Waldie said April 28 will be a day of mourning to honour over 1,000 workers in Canada who die in workplace accidents each year.

He pointed to last year’s Snowbirds plane crash and the tragic death of a worker at New Afton mine as examples of incidents that have recently impacted the Kamloops community.

“We should all realize these tragic deaths can occur across Canada and around the world,” Waldie said.

He said the pandemic has exposed a lack of protection for workers, and this year, the KDLC will be calling attention to the human cost of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Waldie said throughout the pandemic, many workers have had to fight for access to protective equipment, paid sick leave and basic health and safety rights.

“Many workers deemed essential are risking their wellbeing every day,” Waldie said.

“The day of mourning, to mourn the dead and fight for the living, is ever more meaningful.”

To mark the day, KDLC will be hosting a short car parade through downtown Kamloops at 5:00 p.m. on April 28, followed by a virtual service at 7:00 p.m.

“The best way to pay tribute to these workers is to do our best to protect them,” Waldie said, adding that KDLC's hope is that tragic losses of life and injuries can be reduced in the coming year.

“We must continue to come together to make every workplace safe and healthy for everyone.”

Mayor Ken Christian said this is a sentiment shared by council and many in the community.

“The corporate officer has advised that the flags at city hall and in city buildings will be lowered on the 28th of April to respect and recognize the national day of mourning, and the continued vigilance for occupational health and safety both in Kamloops and the region,” Christian said.