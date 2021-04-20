Large police presence at Star Lodge on West Columbia Street

Photo: Kristen Holliday There was a heavy police presence on Tuesday at the Star Lodge motel on West Columbia Street.

UPDATE: 4:39 p.m.

A man has been taken to hospital as a result of a stabbing that occurred near the Star Lodge, according to police.

Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said the victim, a man in his 50's, was conscious when emergency crews arrived on scene.

Evelyn said the RCMP received a report of the stabbing at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The incident resulted in a heavy police presence around the West Columbia Street motel.

According to Evelyn, police are collecting evidence and looking for a person of interest in connection with the stabbing.

This person of interest is described as a white man with a thin build and a goatee, wearing dark clothing and a ball cap.

Evelyn said police will be talking with nearby residents as part of their investigation.

"We always ask people, if they hear something, or if there is a disturbance going on, just make a note to yourself," Evelyn said.

"We just encourage people to try to be good witnesses. Not to intervene, and put themselves at risk, but to be good witnesses if they see something that might help an investigation later on."

ORIGINAL: 3:55 p.m.

For the second consecutive day, there is a large police presence at the same West Columbia Street motel.

Emergency crews were called to the Star Lodge, 775 Columbia St. W., just after 3:30 p.m. for a report of a person with stab wounds. As of 3:50 p.m., seven police cars were on scene.

The incident is the second major police presence at Star Lodge in as many days. On Monday, a suspect was arrested at the motel following an alleged armed robbery near Aberdeen Mall.

Castanet Kamloops has a reporter at the scene and is awaiting a reply from police.