Violent Kamloops offender back behind bars after weekend on the lam

Photo: RCMP

A violent Kamloops offender who had been wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is back behind bars.

Shane Jeurissen, 51, was arrested Sunday in Surrey, according to police.

Last week, Mounties put out a call for tips about Jeurissen’s whereabouts. He is accused of breaching the conditions of his March 23 release from federal prison.

In 2014, the Crown sought to have Jeurissen a dangerous offender and jailed indefinitely. The dangerous offender label is reserved for the most serious offenders in Canada and comes with the potential for indefinite prison terms.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge ultimately decided to label Jeurissen a long-term offender, a step down from dangerous-offender status.