Options may soon increase for small-scale livestock producers in B.C.

Changes aimed at increasing slaughter options and removing red tape may be coming for small-scale B.C. livestock producers.

The Small-Scale Meat Producers Association (SSMPA), a non-profit society representing small-scale B.C. farmers and ranchers, has lobbied the province for several years for more options as it has become almost impossible to have animals legally slaughtered in a timely manner under the current system.

The province, it seems, may have finally heard the pleas of these producers, who are integral to food production and food security in B.C.

In a meeting with Ministry of Agriculture staff on March 25, SSMPA was informed that there are new policies in the works that would increase slaughter options and also remove some marketing limitations.

Previously, provincially inspected abattoirs were broken down into two classes, but they will now be consolidated into one class and have no processing volume restrictions.

One of the major sticking points for small scale producers has been a lack of access to slaughter facilities, and the inability for many around the province to be permitted to perform on-farm slaughter.

If the new regulations come to fruition, the licensing system will be simplified.

“The Small-Scale Meat Producers Association has been working closely with the Ministry of Agriculture since 2018 to build greater stability and growth opportunities for small-scale meat producers in British Columbia,” reads a statement from SSMPA.

“We are happy with the proposed changes and think they will help to alleviate some of the bottlenecks and lost revenue opportunities producers are currently experiencing. We will continue to work with the Ministry and other industry associations to create more opportunities for producers who want to expand beyond the current 25AU limits but not into a full scale inspected abattoir.

“We believe that it is within this area that the greatest opportunity lies to build a thriving small-scale meat industry that supports farmers and contributes in a significant way to food security in B.C. by offering well-raised, high-quality meat to B.C. markets.”

The proposed changes will require Victoria’s approval.