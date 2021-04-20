Kamloops firefighters rescue large dog with broken paw

Photo: Kamloops Fire Rescue Kamloops Fire Rescue crews lift Bruno the dog to get him treatment for a broken paw.

The same crew of Kamloops firefighters that rescued a small dog from inside a recliner last month was pressed into action again this week, this time to save a 170-pound dog with a broken paw.

Bruno the dog needed a lift assist from Kamloops Fire Rescue crews on the weekend after suffering a broken paw. He was taken to a veterinary clinic for treatment.

Kamloops Fire Rescue shared photos of the rescue in a post on Facebook.

“When your dog is as big as Bruno, it’s not quite as simple as just scooping him up in a dog carrier,” the post read.

On March 24, KFR crews attended a Kamloops house to rescue Bean, a small dog who had become stuck inside a recliner.