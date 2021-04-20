172425
Kamloops  

Search and rescue crews working to get to hikers stranded in Marble Canyon

Marble Canyon heli rescue

Steven Chua, Squamish Chief - | Story: 331523

Search and rescue crews from Kamloops and Squamish are working to rescue two climbers stranded in Marble Canyon, west of Cache Creek.

Squamish SAR manager B.J. Chute said Squamish rescuers sent a helicopter longline and rope team to assist after receiving a call last night at about 10:30 p.m.

The climbers were believed to be stranded about 10 pitches up.

Chute says while communications with the subjects are limited, the plan is to fly in and longline them out.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

171600