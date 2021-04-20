Search and rescue crews working to get to hikers stranded in Marble Canyon

Photo: Kerry Leclerc Rescue crews are working to help two hikers stranded in Marble Canyon, west of Cache Creek.

Search and rescue crews from Kamloops and Squamish are working to rescue two climbers stranded in Marble Canyon, west of Cache Creek.

Squamish SAR manager B.J. Chute said Squamish rescuers sent a helicopter longline and rope team to assist after receiving a call last night at about 10:30 p.m.

The climbers were believed to be stranded about 10 pitches up.

Chute says while communications with the subjects are limited, the plan is to fly in and longline them out.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.