SD73 votes to send proposed school reopening, catchment area changes to public consultation

Photo: Kristen Holliday

The Kamloops-Thompson school district's board voted unanimously Monday to begin a public consultation process for the reopening of Ralph Bell elementary school and associated changes to catchment areas for Juniper Ridge and Marion Schilling elementary.

Trustees received reports from the SD73 education and finance and planning committees. Both committees recommended the board move forward with the consultation.

Public consultation dates had already been set for proposed changes to catchment areas for Aberdeen and Pacific Way, Sa-Hali and South Kamloops secondary, and Dallas and RL Clemitson.

However, the reopening of Ralph Bell and the other two catchment changes required reports to be reviewed by committees, and an official recommendation to move into a consultation phase to be proposed and carried.

Trustee Shelley Sim said the possible catchment changes and school reopening would be a difficult decision.

She acknowledged the potential displacement of three daycares currently using the space at Ralph Bell as a “deep impact to the community.”

“I think this is going to be a very important movement for the community to come in. The data speaks for itself,” Sim said.

“At the end of the day, I personally feel it’s a real shame that our four years of lobbying have not come to a new school, and rather, we have to consider opening a school based on community feedback, a school children will be bussed to.”

She said, at the end of the day, it’s about deciding which delivery will be best for students in the classroom.

If approved, Ralph Bell elementary would offer a kindergarten through grade seven program. A SD73 memo states that Juniper Ridge elementary is currently well over capacity, with more growth expected.

Marion Schilling elementary is at capacity, and will also continue to grow, according to the school district.

If the changes are made, affected students from Juniper Ridge would be provided bus service to Ralph Bell. The district said 129 Juniper Ridge students would be affected by the proposed catchment changes.

The school district said some students currently attending Marion Schilling would still be within “walk limits,” and others who are currently bussed to the school would continue to ride the bus to Ralph Bell. According to SD73, 82 students at Marion Schilling would be affected by proposed changes.

Trustee Heather Grieve reiterated for the public listening in on the meeting that nothing had been decided yet.

She said she would be voting in favour of the motion, as public consultation will be very important in this matter.

“This is going to be incredibly difficult decision, we really, really need the input of our community and those that are going to be impacted by the design either way,” Grieve said.

Meghan Wade, vice-chair for the board, said she would also vote in favour of sending the proposed changes to public consultation.

“We are a district that does try and do everything in our power to do the best we can for the students under our care, but our situation is urgent, our situation is getting desperate,” Wade said.

“It will be up to the community to help us, and inform us in making this choice, as to whether we open up Ralph Bell, to change catchment areas, and bus kids in.”

The public consultation process will extend for 60 days, from Tuesday, April 20 to Monday, June 21. The board will make its decision on June 28.

A public meeting is planned for May 5 regarding the Ralph Bell, Juniper Ridge and Marion Schilling changes.

Information about this meeting, and public consultation dates for Aberdeen/Pacific Way, Sa-Hali/SKSS and Dallas/RL Clemitson catchment reviews, is available on the SD73 website.