Film production has closed off part of Brocklehurst strip mall parking lot

Photo: Tim Petruk Production trucks filled part of the Brock Shopping Centre parking lot on Monday.

A film production has taken over the parking lot of a Kamloops strip mall.

Production trucks filled part of the Brock Shopping Centre parking lot on Monday, and other associated vehicles could be seen along Tranquille Road and in downtown Kamloops.

Thompson-Nicola Film Commission head Vicci Weller told Castanet Kamloops the crews are part of production for a film titled “Just Clicked.”

Weller said Monday marked the first day of shooting, which is expected to run for about two weeks.