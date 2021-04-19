Tk'emlups te Secwepemc, TRU renew agreement increasing access to education for TteS students

Photo: Castanet Staff

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc and Thompson Rivers University have renewed an agreement to increase access to education for Indigenous students and align programs with TteS values.

According to a statement from the university, the two parties agreed to nine commitments ranging from event representation to delivering programs that reflect the needs and worldview of Tk’emlups te Secwepemc people.

In the statement, Kukpi7 (chief) Rosanne Casimir said she is pleased to be signing off on the agreement.

“This partnership fosters opportunities for our language, culture and knowledge to be showcased for the benefit and knowledge of all TRU staff, students and visitors,” Casimir said.

“The partnership is done in the spirit of Kw’seltktnews (we are all related and interconnected with nature, each other, and all things) and for that, we are proud.”

According to the university statement, TRU and TteS will work together to improve retention and graduation rates for TteS students, and will incorporate Tk’emlupsemc values and philosophy into programs.

“This renewed relationship spotlights student success and develops training and trades programs specifically tailored to the needs of TteS students,” the statement said.

According to TRU, a Tk'emlups te Secwepemc representative will be provided a seat on a university senate subcommittee.

University ceremonies and events will reflect Secwepemc ancestral protocols, and TRU is committing to work with TteS if they discover archaeological artifacts or other cultural items while developing land.

“The university, with campuses in Kamloops and Williams Lake, also promises that programs and organizational priorities will align with Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada Calls for Action,” the university statement said.

Brett Fairbairn, TRU president, said the renewed agreement is about meaningful action to see the success of TteS students.

“We know this is another step in our reconciliation journey with TteS and we look forward to implementing this agreement in the coming years,” Fairbairn said.