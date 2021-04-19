Driver ticketed after causing three-vehicle collision in North Kamloops, police say

Photo: Tim Petruk A three-vehicle crash on Eighth Street at Richmond Avenue sent two people to hospital Friday with minor injuries.

A driver running a yellow light was responsible for a fiery three-vehicle crash on Friday night that damaged an unmarked police car and sent two people to hospital with minor injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Eighth Street and Richmond Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. on Friday for a multi-vehicle collision.

Police believe a car headed north on Eighth Street drove through a yellow light and T-boned a left-turning minivan, which then spun into a nearby police cruiser.

The van then caught fire and was extinguished by a police officer.

“Two people were taken to hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“All vehicles were significantly damaged.”

Evelyn said the driver of the car was issued a ticket for driving without due care and attention and disobeying a traffic light.

Anyone with information about the crash can call police at 250-828-3000.