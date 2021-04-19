Mounties looking for help locating Kamloops woman reported missing on Monday

Photo: RCMP Nicole Cote was reported missing on Monday.

Police are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a woman reported missing in North Kamloops.

Nicole Cote was last seen near the bank of the North Thompson River at Richmond Avenue. The 32-year-old was reported missing early Monday morning.

Cote is described as a First Nations woman standing five-foot-five and weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.