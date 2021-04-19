Kamloops Mounties scouring Sahali for suspect in armed robbery near Aberdeen Mall

Photo: Kristen Holliday Police, some of them heavily armed, could be seen outside the Star Lodge on Columbia Street on Monday afternoon.

A report of an armed robbery at a store near Aberdeen Mall brought a heavy police presence to Sahali on Monday afternoon.

Police were called at about 12:45 p.m. for a report of a robbery. Investigators were told the suspect had a firearm.

The suspect is described as a white man standing six-foot-one with dark hair and a thin build, and a crown tattoo beneath his eye. He is described as having been wearing a red hat, a grey hoodie and jeans, but might have ditched the hat and changed into a white hoodie.

The suspect was last seen running in a parking lot at Notre Dame Drive and Laval Crescent.

“Frontline officers, including the police dog service unit, are currently looking for the suspect,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Police ask the public to please give them space and avoid any areas with a large police presence.”

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.