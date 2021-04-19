Kamloops awarded 2022 men's and women's provincial curling championships

Photo: Contributed

Kamloops will host British Columbia’s flagship curling championships in 2022, just as it had been scheduled to do this year before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped them out.

The BC Men’s Curling Championship and the Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship are slated to take place between Jan. 4 and Jan. 9 on the Olympic-sized rink at the McArthur Island Sport Centre.

“We already have a fantastic committee in place and we look forward to hitting the ground running for 2022,” event co-chair Brenda Nordin said in a news release.

An announcement on berths in the events is expected in July.

Kamloops Mayor Ken Christian said the city is looking forward to hosting the events.

“Kamloops has always been a strong supporter of curling, and we’re excited to bring a major curling event back to the Tournament Capital,” he said.

“We are so pleased to be able to host this event and welcome elite sports back into our community.”

The 2021 men's and women's provincial championships were called off due to the pandemic. Both events had been scheduled to take place in Kamloops.