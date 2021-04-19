Thompson Nicola Regional District planning test of emergency alert system Friday

Photo: Kristen Holliday

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is planning a test of its emergency alert notification system, encouraging residents to subscribe before flood and wildfire seasons present problems.

The test emergency notification, sent through Voyent Alert, a mass notification system, is scheduled to go out on Friday at 10:30 a.m., according to the TNRD.

“Unlike the provincial system currently used for tsunamis and earthquakes, residents must subscribe first to receive these alerts,” said Kevin Skrepnek, the TNRD’s emergency program coordinator, in a statement.

“We encourage all TNRD residents to do so ahead of the 2021 flood and wildfire seasons.”

The TNRD launched the alert system in June 2020. According to the district, Voyent Alert can be downloaded as an app, or residents can register to receive emergency alerts online.

Since 2020, the app has been used to send advisories to those living on community water systems, according to the TNRD.

There are currently 2,000 active subscribers, and the district said they would like to see that number grow.

“In the event of an evacuation alert or order being put in place due to flood or wildfire, this alert system will be a vital way of alerting and updating the public,” a statement from the district said.

“If a critical incident notification is pushed out, the message will include need-to-know details, including a very brief overview of the incident and instructions if any action is required.”

The TNRD said depending on the type of messaging each resident selects upon registration, emergency alerts — including the upcoming test alert — will go out by app notification, text message, phone call or email.

District residents can register for the alerts through the TNRD website.