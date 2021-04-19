Petit Creek blaze estimated at 100 hectares, according to BC Wildfire Service

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

A wildfire northwest of Merritt that has dozens of properties on evacuation alert is now estimated to be 100 hectares in size, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

On Sunday night, the Petit Creek fire had been listed at 50 hectares.

Gagan Lidhran, fire information officer with the BC Wildfire Service, said the size of the blaze was initially difficult to determine because ground crews had trouble accessing the area.

“At that time, we were relying on helicopters to get an accurate estimation of the size,” Lidhran said.

“Once they arrived on scene, they did a general mapping of the fire, and then we were able to update it to 100 hectares in size,” she said.

The fire, located 18 kilometres northwest of Merritt, was discovered Sunday, and caused the Thompson-Nicola Regional District to issue evacuation alerts for properties in Canford and the Miller Estates subdivision.

In a social media post, the BC Wildfire Service said 23 crew members were on site Sunday, supported by two helicopters.

The wildfire service said the size of the fire has been influenced by wind in the area.

“Due to limited ground access, one piece of heavy equipment was on site working to open up road access for ground crews. Eight BCWS personnel will remain on site overnight,” the post said.

A second wildfire, near Buck Ridge, is also burning nearby. At this time, BC Wildfire Service estimates this fire is 0.5 hectares in size.

Both fires are believed to be human-caused.