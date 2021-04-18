TNRD issues evacuation alert for dozens of properties near Merritt due to wildfire

Photo: TNRD The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued evacuation alerts for two areas northwest of Merritt. Click the link in the story to view the maps in detail.

A wildfire believed to have been sparked by human activity has led to evacuation alerts being issued for dozens of properties northwest of Merritt.

Alerts were issued for some residents in Miller Estates and Canford, two communities located on Highway 8 northwest of Merritt. The alerts were issued before 10 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, two fires are burning northwest of Merritt — one near Buck Ridge and another at Petit Creek. Both blazes are believed to have been caused by human activity.

The Petit Creek wildfire is believed to have grown substantially on Sunday evening. At about 5 p.m., it was listed as four hectares in size; by 10 p.m., that estimate had ballooned to 50 hectares.

A team of eight firefighters is expected to work the fires overnight into Monday morning.

According to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, the following properties are under evacuation alert:

• 1101, 1161, 1200, 1581, 1693, 2341 and 2437 Merritt Spences Bridge Highway 8;

• 1256 to 1852 Miller Road;

• 2305 Woodward Road; and

• 2757, 2797, 2815, 2861 and 2901 Merritt Spences Bridge Highway 8.

Residents under evacuation alert should be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

This story will be updated when more information is known.