Photo: BC Wildfire Service

Two new wildfires have been reported near Merritt, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The wildfire service website said both fires were discovered Sunday. One blaze is located at Petit Creek, and the other is near Buck Ridge, both close to Highway 8.

The Petit Creek fire is estimated at four hectares in size, and the Buck Ridge fire is 0.5 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The cause of the fires is unknown.