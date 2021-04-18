A young child in Sun Peaks has tested positive for COVID-19, according to local doctor

Photo: Wikipedia Creative Commons Sun Peaks

A Sun Peaks doctor is urging for continued vigilance after a young child recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Shane Barclay, who works at the Sun Peaks Health Centre, wrote a letter to Sun Peaks residents on Sunday advising them to remain cautious.

“We have a young child from the Sun Peaks daycare (Sundance Kids Centre) that has tested positive,” Barclay said in the letter.

“This is now day nine of the 14-day quarantine. This is a stark reminder of why there is a 14-day quarantine, as symptoms can take that long to develop.”

Sun Peaks Mayor Al Raine confirmed Sunday this was the 26th case of COVID-19 from the community.

Last weekend, 25 people in Sun Peaks tested positive for COVID-19, but the case cluster had not grown in days.

“We haven’t had any more positive tests that we know of, we thought we were over the hill looking down, but unfortunately not, and a young child has tested positive,” Raine said.

“It’s important to notify everybody, especially the families of people who send their children to daycare.”

In his letter, Barclay said he urges parents whose children attend the daycare to maintain a full 14 day isolation period.

He said out of an abundance of caution, the health centre would not be seeing any in-clinic appointments for another two weeks, starting Monday.

“We will continue to do virtual phone call appointments,” Barclay said.