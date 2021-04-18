School district to hold virtual information session for parents on vaping, ejuice

Photo: Unsplash/Toan Nguyen

A virtual information session about vaping will be hosted by the Kamloops-Thompson School District on Tuesday.

According to School District 73, the session will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The school district said they are planning a focused inquiry into vaping's health impacts, featuring Angela Lawrence, a drug and alcohol clinician, and Sherry Stade, a coordinator for Interior Health’s Health Promoting Schools project.

“In this parent session, we will discuss relevant evidence-based information surrounding vaping devices and ejuice,” said a SD73 webpage for the event.

The district said the session will address negative short and long term health impacts of consuming nicotine, chemical flavours and the effects of nicotine dependence on developing teenage brains.

“Parents will walk away with tools and resources for their families to gain knowledge about addictive behaviour and how to start a quit plan,” SD73 said.

Parents interested in attending the virtual session can register on the school district’s website.