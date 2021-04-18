FortisBC work will require a temporary detour around section of trail in Kenna Cartwright Park

Photo: Kristen Holliday The view from a trail in Kamloops' Kenna Cartwright Park

A trail in Kenna Cartwright Park will be temporarily rerouted due to FortisBC work.

From April 19 to 23, trail users will need to detour around an area near Red-Tailed Hawk trail, at the Ponderosa trail crossing.

According to the FortisBC’s website, this will allow crews space to excavate and inspect six sections of natural gas line.

“For your safety, and to ensure we can complete the work as quickly as possible, we ask that park users avoid these areas if possible, while work is taking place,” FortisBC’s website said.

“If you’re in these areas, please stay within marked paths to avoid damage to any sensitive habitat.”

The park will remain open while the digs are taking place, with work typically occurring during daylight hours on weekdays, according to the company.

Two additional excavations will take place in June.

FortisBC said once the digs are complete, each site will be restored to its previous condition, using seeds and materials “appropriate to the park.”