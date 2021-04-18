Kamloops Fire Centre reminding Thompson-Okanagan residents to be cautious with fire usage this coming week

Photo: Oliver Fire Department BC Wildfire Service responded to a wildfire near Osoyoos on Tuesday

The BC Wildfire Service is asking the public to be careful with fire usage this weekend and into next week with continuing dry conditions being a concern.

“We have seen some spring activity in the Kamloops Fire Centre,” Gagan Lidhran, fire information officer with the Kamloops Fire Centre, said regarding the start to fire season for 2021.

“This activity isn't considered unusual, however, we are coming into some unseasonably warm temperatures and these early spring fires have been driven particularly by wind, dry conditions and dead surface fuels. “

Until the area receives some spring rain, these fuels won't have a chance to green up or retain moisture, making them dry and volatile and therefore adding in the fire’s ability to spread quite quickly.

“We are urging the public to please be extremely cautious over this weekend and into the coming week when they are participating in outdoor activities or any type of fire usage," Lidhran said.

“So far we've responded to 28 fires, 11 of which are currently active. We've had over 1,541 hectares burnt within the fire centre.”