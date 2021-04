Photo: Kristen Holliday The Kamloops Regional Farmers' Market held its first Saturday market of the season this weekend in the 200-block of St. Paul Street.

The Kamloops Regional Farmers’ Market is back in business.

The first market of the year took place on Saturday in the 200-block of St. Paul Street.

The Saturday markets on St. Paul Street run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through October.

Wednesday markets, in the 400-block of Victoria Street, begin on May 5, running from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.