Wildfire north of Kamloops has grown and remains out of control

Photo: Matt Makar Photo of the fire at Dick Hart Memorial Park on Saturday north of Kamloops

UPDATED 6:45 p.m.

A wildfire discovered early on Saturday continues to burn in the Dick Hart Memorial Park, about 14.5 kilometres northeast of Kamloops, just east of Highway 5.

The blaze remains out of control as fire crews work to establish a perimeter.

The fire has since grown to 3.3-hectares, partially spreading naturally and also from crews using small-scale hand ignitions to bring the fire perimeter to the natural control line of the fire, according to Gagan Lidhran, fire information officer with the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Fifteen fire personnel are on site and working to establish a hose lay around the perimeters of the fire in their work to extinguish it.

The fire is suspected to be human caused.

It is currently uncertain when the fire will get under control, as factors like wind and dryer conditions could play a factor.

“Once we have a hose lay wrapped around the entire perimeter of the fire and we've established a complete fireguard and crews are confident that it won't escape those perimeters, then we'll change the status of the fire,” Lidhran added.

Crews will be staying on until later in the evening and possibly overnight to watch the fire.

"With the evening forecast going down a little bit, it reduces the risk of the fire spreading."

ORIGINAL 12:10 p.m.

With wildfire season now in full swing, the BC Wildfire Service is responding to a wildfire northeast of Kamloops Saturday.

The 1.1-hectare blaze is burning in the Dick Hart Memorial Park, about 14.5 kilometres northeast of Kamloops, just east of Highway 5.

Eight BC Wildfire personnel are responding to the fire, and no structures are threatened at this time.

“The BC Wildfire Service would like to remind the public that this is an active incident,” the BCWS said on Twitter. “For firefighter and public safety, please stay away from the area to avoid interfering with response efforts.”

With a high of 26 C forecast for Kamloops Saturday, fire officials say the region is seeing unseasonable conditions that have made the backcountry “very susceptible to fire.”

The region has seen a handful of small wildfires in recent weeks.