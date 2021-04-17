Fire crews respond to wildfire north of Kamloops Saturday

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The yellow diamond indicates the location of the new wildfire.

With wildfire season now in full swing, the BC Wildfire Service is responding to a wildfire northeast of Kamloops Saturday.

The 1.1-hectare blaze is burning in the Dick Hart Memorial Park, about 14.5 kilometres northeast of Kamloops, just east of Highway 5.

Eight BC Wildfire personnel are responding to the fire, and no structures are threatened at this time.

“The BC Wildfire Service would like to remind the public that this is an active incident,” the BCWS said on Twitter. “For firefighter and public safety, please stay away from the area to avoid interfering with response efforts.”

With a high of 26 C forecast for Kamloops Saturday, fire officials say the region is seeing unseasonable conditions that have made the backcountry “very susceptible to fire.”

The region has seen a handful of small wildfires in recent weeks.