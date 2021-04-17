Kamloops Mayor Ken Christian received the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday morning

Kamloops Mayor Ken Christian received his first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Saturday morning.

After getting vaccinated at the MacArthur Island Sport and Event Centre, Christian said it felt like “quite a relief”.

“We’re desperate to find a way out of this pandemic, and this is the way out,” Christian said.

“The faster that we can get 70 per cent of the eligible population in Kamloops immunized, the better we will be, and then we can start looking at our second doses. But we are going to have to deal with the kinds of public health restrictions that are in place until we get that level of vaccination and immunity in our population.”

Christian said he registered for the vaccine when he was able to, and got a text when he could book his appointment.

“I got here just before my appointment time, was met with volunteers from the Red Cross and followed the dots all the way through, was assigned my nurse, and then was immunized and actually didn’t even feel it,” he said.

“It’s really half an hour out of your day at most. And it’s well organized.”

Christian gave kudos to the public health team working to deliver vaccine doses to both clinic sites and administer jabs to residents, and the virologists and immunologists who have made the mRNA vaccine possible.

He encourages Kamloops residents to get vaccinated as soon as they can.

“Get the first vaccine that's offered to you as soon as you possibly can,” Christian said.

“The benefits far outweigh the risks and we just need to get the eligible population in our community vaccinated as soon as possible. And then we need to reopen and start getting back to the new normal."