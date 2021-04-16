Unmarked Kamloops RCMP cruiser one of three vehicles involved in late-night North Shore collision

Photo: Tim Petruk This unmarked RCMP cruiser was one of three vehicles involved in a late-night collision on Friday in a busy North Kamloops intersection.

An unmarked RCMP cruiser was one of three vehicles involved in a serious collision late Friday night in a busy North Kamloops intersection.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Eighth Street and Richmond Avenue just before 11 p.m.

At least five police vehicles, two fire trucks and an ambulance were at the scene as of 11:15 p.m.

It’s not clear which direction the vehicles were travelling when the collision took place, but each of the three — the police car, a Mazda sedan and a minivan — came to rest in the northbound lanes of Eighth Street.

There is no word yet on injuries, though paramedics could be seen tending to at least one patient at the scene.