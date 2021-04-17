Kamloops fire officials urge caution in backcountry due to unseasonably warm, dry weather

Photo: Kristen Holliday Fire crews were battling a small grass fire in the Mount Paul area on Wednesday morning.

Exceptionally warm and dry April weather has fire officials in Kamloops urging residents to be careful to avoid activity that could spark a wildfire.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 26 C on Saturday and 21 C on Sunday, and the Tournament Capital has not seen much precipitation in recent weeks.

“Right now, the Kamloops area is seeing unseasonably hot and dry weather conditions. This is quite unusual for April, for this time of year,” said Kyla Fraser, fire information officer with the BC Wildfire Service.

“Our fuels such as grasses and trees are still dry and dead from over the winter. They haven’t had a chance to green up or regain their moisture yet, which makes them very susceptible to fire.”

The average daytime high in Kamloops for this time of year is 17 C.

Kamloops Fire Rescue Chief Steve Robinson said the conditions are cause for concern.

“We have not had a significant amount of precipitation in the last six weeks,” he said. “So, absolutely, yes — we need to be concerned about this.”

The Kamloops area has seen a handful of small wildfires in recent weeks. This week, crews responded to grassfires in the Mount Paul area, at Cooney Bay and near Tobiano. A number of fires are also burning south of Kamloops in the Merritt area.

“We haven’t experienced any lightning at this time of year, which means all of these fires are suspected to be human-caused,” Fraser said.

“And the most important thing to note with that is that human-caused fires are entirely preventable, so we need to be doing everything we can to ensure they’re not occurring.”

Fraser urged anyone lighting a campfire to ensure it’s extinguished — cold to the touch — before leaving the area.