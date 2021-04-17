Repaving work has Schreiner Street closed in Brocklehurst, city says

Photo: Thinkstock

A stretch of Schreiner Street in Brocklehurst is closed until next month due to repaving work, according to the City of Kamloops.

The work will impact Schreiner Street between Edgemount and Bossert avenues, just north of Brocklehurst Arena and the adjacent park.

The city said the work is slated to take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily, with evening work as required. For the duration of the project, the affected stretch of Schreiner Street will be open only to local traffic.

The arena area and the park will be accessible from Tranquille Road but not from Parkcrest Avenue.

The city expects the work to be done sometime in May.