Staffing limitations force overnight closures of emergency room in Ashcroft, IH says

Photo: Change.org Ashcroft Hospital and Community Health Care Centre.

The emergency room at Ashcroft Hospital will close a number of times this weekend due to staffing limitations, Interior Health says.

In a news release issued at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, IH urged Ashcroft and area residents to seek emergency care in Kamloops, Lillooet or Merritt.

“Ashcroft and area residents are advised that due to temporary limited staffing availability, the emergency department at the Ashcroft Hospital and Community Health Care Centre will be closed at various times over the weekend, including from midnight tonight until tomorrow at 8 a.m.,” the release read.

The emergency room will reopen at 8 a.m. on Saturday, then close again from 11 p.m. on Saturday until 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Ashcroft’s emergency room is usually open each weekend from 6 p.m. on Friday until 8 a.m. on Monday.