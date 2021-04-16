Kamloops Mounties looking for violent offender accused of breaching release conditions

Photo: RCMP Shane Jeurissen

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Kamloops man accused of breaching the conditions of his release from federal prison.

Shane Jeurissen, 51, was released on a long-term supervision order on March 23, police said, and is alleged to have breached his release conditions a short time later.

“He has numerous convictions, many out of Kamloops, for offences including assault with a weapon, failure to comply with release orders, uttering threats and others,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Jeurissen is a First Nations man standing five-foot-seven and weighing about 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Jeurissen has a number of distinct tattoos including flames on his right and left forearms, “TY” on his left hand, black marks on his right hand, a dragon on his left forearm and a dollar sign on his right wrist.

In 2014, the Crown sought to have Jeurissen labelled a dangerous offender and jailed indefinitely. The dangerous offender label is reserved for the most serious offenders in Canada and comes with the potential for indefinite prison terms.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge ultimately decided to label Jeurissen a long-term offender, a step down from dangerous-offender status.

Anyone with information about Jeurissen’s whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.