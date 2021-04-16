Police 'intercept' Kamloops newborn after it was taken from hospital against medical advice

Photo: Castanet Staff

Police say they “intercepted” a baby this week after it was removed from hospital against the order of doctors.

Just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Kamloops Mounties received a report an infant had been “taken from hospital against medical advice related to the baby’s survival,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Due to concerns for the infant’s life, Kamloops RCMP frontline officers located and stopped the vehicle, then provided medical assistance to the newborn until B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedics arrived,” she said.

Evelyn said the newborn was safely returned to hospital and is recovering.

“At last check, the baby was in stable condition and the appropriate family supports were engaged,” she said.

Evelyn said police would not be releasing any additional information.