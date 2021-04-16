172623
Fire crews battling blaze west of Kamloops Airport near Tranquille-Criss Creek Road

Fire crews are dealing with a grass fire west of Kamloops Airport near Criss Creek.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews were called to the area just before noon on Friday for a report of a grass fire near the northeast end of Kamloops Lake.

The BC Wildfire Service has been notified about the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

