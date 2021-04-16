Fire crews battling blaze west of Kamloops Airport near Tranquille-Criss Creek Road

Photo: Roland Pelletier A grass fire is burning on Friday near Cooney Bay west of Kamloops Airport.

Fire crews are dealing with a grass fire west of Kamloops Airport near Criss Creek.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews were called to the area just before noon on Friday for a report of a grass fire near the northeast end of Kamloops Lake.

The BC Wildfire Service has been notified about the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

Do you have photos of the fire? Email them to [email protected]