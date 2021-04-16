Sun Peaks doctor says community has not recorded any new COVID-19 cases since weekend

Photo: Creative commons

The cluster of COVID-19 cases in Sun Peaks has not grown in days, according to a doctor in the resort community.

“As of today, we still have only the 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our area,” Dr. Shane Barclay wrote in a memo posted Friday on the Sun Peaks website.

“There have been no new cases since the weekend that I am aware of. Public health announced on Monday that they felt things here were ‘contained.’”

Twenty-five people in Sun Peaks tested positive for the virus last weekend. The cluster of cases resulted in Barclay urging everyone who had been in the area in recent weeks to self-isolate and watch for symptoms.

The COVID-19 testing facility in Sun Peaks closed on Tuesday. Interior Health said the decision was made to make better use of nursing resources, redeploying nurses to work in other testing locations and immunization centres.

There has been some frustration in Sun Peaks and elsewhere with the perceived lack of information coming from health officials about cases.

“I know people were/are anxious that there was no communication to the public about where positive cases were located with regard to businesses, etc.,” Barclay wrote in the memo.

“That is beyond my control and it seems largely up to the individual businesses and Interior Health. I am sorry if this caused frustration and anxiety.”