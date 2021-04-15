Two teens arrested after incident Thursday at Kamloops middle school

Photo: Castanet Staff

Two teens were arrested on Thursday after allegedly becoming physical while refusing to leave a Kamloops school.

Police were called too Brock middle school just before 3 p.m. for a report of two teens trespassing on school property.

“When asked to leave, the youths allegedly made threats and one of them became assaultive,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Police located and arrested two teens.”

Evelyn said the pair was released on conditions with a court date pending the outcome of the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.