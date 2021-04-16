South Kamloops secondary's jazz band, saxophone quartet performed an outdoor concert Thursday

The courtyard at South Kamloops secondary school was filled with the sounds of music on Thursday, as the high school jazz band put on a lunchtime concert for students, teachers and administration.

Michelle McRae, who runs the SKSS music department, said it’s wonderful for the jazz band, and the newly formed saxophone quartet, Holy Saxophony, to be able to play for an audience.

“During COVID, to play outside when we haven’t had an audience, for us it’s like therapy,” she said.

“And then to have an audience have those smiles. During this difficult time when everybody’s stuck outside, or can’t get out to do all these things, or haven’t been able to through the winter months, it’s just so nice to bring a little joy and a little sunshine.”

Playing concerts for an audience has been a rare occurrence this year.

McRae said they put on one other outdoor show in the fall. During the winter, shows were performed in the band room, or in the Sagebrush Theatre, where the performances were recorded and sent to parents.

“It’s not quite the same hype that we have when we do our shows for audiences,” she said.

McRae said the jazz band is made up of students in grades nine through 12, with one student in grade eight.

On Thursday, they performed a number of pieces, some of which were arranged by the students themselves, according to McRae.

“We have students with extensive musical backgrounds, and they are arranging their pieces or even composing pieces here at the school,” she said.

McRae said a grade nine student is working on an arrangement to be performed in June, while two others, who are planning on studying music at a post-secondary level, have been arranging and composing all year.

She said the students’ skill can be partly attributed to music classes starting early.

“I can't mention enough about having band start at the feeder schools, because this is the result, we get these really amazing musicians, and they just keep honing in on their skills,” McRae said.

She said the jazz band is hoping to perform another outdoor concert later in the school year.