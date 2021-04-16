Recharging batteries started North Shore fire last week that led to explosions

Photo: Kristen Holliday Emergency crews attend a fire on a property in the 300-block of Linden Avenue, April 8.

A North Shore fire that led to a series of explosions last week was sparked by recharging batteries, according to a Kamloops Fire Rescue fire investigator.

The fire started at about 5:30 p.m. on April 8, and resulted in several explosions. Residents reported feeling or hearing the explosion from several blocks away. KFR confirmed no one was injured in the incident.

Dean Olstad said the blaze started in a shed on a property in the 300-block of Linden Avenue, spreading to a detached garage and a fence.

“He’s got nickel-metal hydride and lithium batteries in the shed, and is recharging them,” Olstad said, adding the rechargeable batteries may have belonged to a small Power Wheels-style kids' car.

“Something malfunctions, and that starts the fire in the shed.”

Olstad said the homeowner saw smoke coming out of the shed and opened the door to see what was happening, which added oxygen to the already volatile mix of variables.

According to Olstad, flames spread from the shed to a detached garage with wood siding, where two bottles of acetylene and oxygen were stored outside, which caused the explosions.

He said these tanks have safety features built into them to prevent explosion, but there are no guarantees.

“Sometimes the pressure builds up faster than the relief valve can expel the pressure, and you’re still going to get a rupture,” he said.

Windows on the home and windows on neighbouring houses were blown out and cracked as a result of the explosion, Olstad said.

As a general precautionary measure when recharging batteries, Olstad said it’s important to check to ensure the charger, cords and batteries are all in good condition, and the appropriate charger is used with the right style of battery.