Westsyde secondary again added to Interior Health's COVID-19 school exposure list

Photo: Castanet Staff

A possible COVID-19 exposure is being reported at a Kamloops high school.

A potential exposure on April 6 at Westsyde secondary was added to Interior Health’s school exposure list on Thursday.

Westsyde had previously been on the list for an April 1 exposure.

As of Thursday, Westsyde is the only Kamloops-Thompson school district school on the list.

According to Interior Health, the school exposure list indicates potential exposure “because a student may have potentially come into contact with a test positive case.”