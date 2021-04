Photo: Contributed

Friends and family are trying to find a young Kamloops man who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.

Tim Thompson, 20, stands six-foot-two with a slim build. He has dirty blond hair, blue eyes and a goatee.

According to a flyer circulating on social media, friends and family are worried about Thompson’s wellbeing.

Police confirmed Thompson has been reported missing.

Anyone with information about Thompson’s whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000.